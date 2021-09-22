CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels facing corruption charges

 5 days ago
Marlon Samuels played 71 Tests and 274 limited-overs internationals for West Indies.

The former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been charged with four counts of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code. The charges were laid by the world governing body, the International Cricket Board, on behalf of the regional authority that relate to Samuels’s participation in the Abu Dhabi-based T10 League.

Samuels played 71 Tests and 274 limited-overs internationals for West Indies, including starring roles with the bat in their T20 World Cup final wins in 2012 and 2016, the latter against England.

The 40-year-old has been charged with failing to disclose the receipt of a payment, gift or other benefit “that could bring the participant or sport of cricket into disrepute” as well as failing to disclose hospitality worth more than $750.

The remaining charges cover failure to cooperate and obstruction or delay of the subsequent investigation. Samuels was given 14 days to respond.

Cricket West Indies said: “While CWI has yet to receive detailed information relating to this ICC investigation, CWI remains firm in denouncing any such activities within the sport, and fully supports the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts to rid the sport of all corruption. While this ongoing investigation continues, CWI will not make any further comment in respect of these charges.”

