CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Surveillance Covid testing delayed in most schools until October

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 5 days ago

By Lola Duffort/VTDigger

Surveillance testing has been touted by Vermont officials as a cornerstone of its Covid-19 mitigation efforts in K-12 schools. But only a little more than one-third of Vermont’s public school districts and a quarter of its private schools will have actually begun testing by the end of September, according to figures provided by state officials.

By Glenn Russell/VTDigger
Kids headed to Hinesburg Elementary School take a dab of hand sanitizer as they get on the bus on the first day of school on Aug. 25.

“The state prioritizes surveillance testing as a key component for keeping schools open and our students and school staff healthy,” Ted Fisher, a spokesperson for the Agency of Education, wrote in an email. “Nonetheless, there have been delays in getting it off the ground as quickly as hoped.”

Surveillance programs test segments of a population in an effort to identify cases early, before they become outbreaks. The state is making weekly testing available to all public and private schools free of charge. All staff and students ages 5 and up, whether vaccinated or not, are eligible to participate.

But Vermont is relying on schools to coordinate and administer the effort on the ground. While more than 90% of all districts have signed up to participate, many school leaders, who are also responsible for contact tracing within their buildings, report being too thinly staffed to carry out the effort anytime soon.

In the Kingdom East School District, lead nurse and Covid-19 coordinator Sophia Hall said she’s already spending nearly 40 hours a week on contact tracing alone and cannot stand up a testing program until mid-October. She doesn’t have extra time to learn how to run the program, she said.

“Great idea, poor timing — beginning of school is always the most time-intense for school nurses with regular commitments for student health,” Hall said. “I am told there may be additional help to administer the program but nothing definite as yet.”

Penny Chamberlin, the superintendent in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union, said her districts were signed up to test only staff for now but plan to expand to students at a later date. “For us it is simple. We don’t have a full-time nurse in every school and are short-staffed, so staffing this process is our concern,” she said.

Every school district that participates must build the framework within the state’s testing database. That’s immensely time-consuming, said Rebecca McCray, the president of the Vermont State School Nurses Association.

Another issue: Consent forms were initially provided only in English, although the state is working to remedy this.

“This is a huge equity issue for health access and creates the question of when it will be possible to roll the surveillance program out for all students at the same time,” said McCray, the lead nurse in the Burlington School District, one of the state’s most diverse districts.

Some superintendents also reported planning to start surveillance testing earlier but being forced to delay the rollout because of problems with the state’s contractor, CIC Health. David Baker, the superintendent in the Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union, said he had been told he could not begin testing until Oct. 7. Brooke Olsen-Farrell, the superintendent in the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, said her district was planning to begin testing Sept. 15 but has now pushed back to Sept. 29.

Setbacks in rolling out surveillance testing in schools comes at a time when the state is recording case count and hospitalization numbers not seen in Vermont since the spring. At least 78 people came into Vermont schools while infectious in the most recent seven-day reporting period published by the Vermont Dept. of Health. There have been five pediatric hospitalizations since the Delta variant arrived in the state.

Fisher said the Agency of Education is surveying schools to see how it might better help them, and “working to accommodate individual [school district] capacity and logistical needs.”

“We take seriously the state’s role in this program and are working hard to improve the onboarding process and remove barriers, as well as making sure CIC Health understands and honors their obligations as the testing provider,” Fisher wrote.

The post Surveillance Covid testing delayed in most schools until October appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration will call on EVERY school in the US to set up regular COVID-19 testing for students, teachers and staff - utilizing $10 billion that Congress set aside in April

President Joe Biden is set to call on all U.S. K-12 schools to set up weekly COVID-19 testing for students, teachers and staff. It will be one of Biden's key strategies for combating the Delta variant surge, which will be announced during his speech on Thursday afternoon, according to an NBC report.
EDUCATION
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

State tracking virus spread in schools

Schools are seeing a rise in COVID-19 infections and state health organizations are working to monitor how the virus is spreading, whether in classrooms or elsewhere during the school day. The Illinois Department of Public Health is using an online tracker to identify the causes of school-based outbreaks. Several west-central...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

After hundreds are quarantined and parents push back, Montgomery County changes school policy

Montgomery County Public Schools officials changed the district’s controversial quarantine policy Tuesday after weeks of backlash from parents and community members. The change, which took effect immediately, now only requires close contacts of a student showing virus symptoms to quarantine if the student tests positive or has a known exposure to the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Clayton News Daily

Clayton schools offering vaccination, COVID-19 testing

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is offering both COVID-19 vaccines and testing starting Sept. 20. The district is opening daily testing sites at all school campuses for staff and students who wish to be tested using the PCR test. The test detects the genetic material specific to COVID-19 and can take up to 2-3 days to get results, though results can be received in 24 hours.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
evanstonnow.com

High statewide demand leads to COVID test delay in D65

The planned startup of COVID-19 testing in Evanston/Skokie School District 65 has been delayed for at least a week. The district expected to begin testing for students and staff today. However, in a website message to the community, Superintendent Devon Horton says because the state is covering the cost, “this undoubtedly increased demand and the need for additional resources to ensure the [testing] company could accommodate the influx of requests.”
EVANSTON, IL
suncommunitynews.com

Essex Health Department providing school Covid testing

ELIZABETHTOWN | High-quality Covid tests will be available in Essex County schools this fall, a program that is viewed by public health officials as a key component to reducing the risk of a major classroom outbreak. The tests are non-intrusive — “it’s so easy, just a little pink thing they...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
NBC Washington

Montgomery County Schools Offer Random COVID Testing

Montgomery County Public Schools is giving a new kind of school exam: random COVID-19 testing. The school system said it's offering the tests to children who are too young to receive the vaccine. The school system said each week it will test 10% of students who "opted in" to get...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#K 12 School#School Districts#Covid#State School
q13fox.com

Northshore School District begins COVID testing

Health officials have been working with schools across the state to get COVID testing started as kids return to class. Now, a local school district is starting a weekly program to make sure students and staff are safe.
EDUCATION
Seattle Times

Most schools do not yet meet Biden’s demand for testing and vaccines

For schools to stay open and safe, President Joe Biden said last week, they need to require vaccinations for teachers and staff, regularly test unvaccinated people and have universal masking. So far, many large districts are succeeding at one — masking — but only a minority offer the others. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Most Virginia students are returning to school without COVID-19 testing programs in place

As students return to school amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, testing has been touted as a key tool to reduce potential spread. Both the Virginia Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “strongly recommend” testing in schools, describing it as an “important mitigation strategy.” On Thursday, President Joe Biden also called for regular in-school testing, six months after allocating $10 billion for states to launch their own programs.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theithacan.org

Some students concerned over randomized surveillance testing

Some Ithaca College students have voiced their disappointment with the lack of clear communication from the college as it has reimplemented surveillance testing for vaccinated students. With some classes turning to online learning, there have been multiple instances in which students and faculty said they feel the COVID-19 guidelines are...
ITHACA, NY
Richmond.com

A $257 million CDC grant funds Virginia's K-12 COVID testing program. Most public school districts haven't opted in.

Weekly coronavirus testing among K-12 students and staff, a critical anchor in identifying the level of COVID-19 spread within schools, is being rebuffed by more than half of Virginia’s 132 public school districts. Called Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance, the federally funded program is divided into three main components:...
VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Update causes delay in state's COVID-19 school report card

Parents are wondering where they can find information on how many students and staff have COVID-19 in their schools' districts. Some district websites are sharing the number of students and staff that are COVID-positive, and even those that are in quarantine. Other school districts do not. “Unfortunately, our district is...
EDUCATION
cbslocal.com

NYC To Increase COVID Testing In Schools

New York City is ramping up COVID testing at schools and relaxing quarantining rules. This comes after the first school had to close for a week due to a cluster of cases among staff. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
10
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy