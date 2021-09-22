2021 VolleyPirates Roster

In 2020 Continental High Volleyball team played in front of sparse crowds on their way to a 5-18 record (0-6 PCL). The Pirates are looking to improve on both win totals in 2021. The Pirates welcome back 4 letterwinners with Annika Bowers, Delaney Bowers, Olivia Logan and Rhagen Marshall. The Pirates are coached by Allison Schmidt, now in her 8th season as Head Coach. The Pirates opened the season at home against North Baltimore on August 21. The Pirates open up their Putnam County League schedule on September 7 hosting Columbus Grove.