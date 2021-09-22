CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Continental, OH

2021 VolleyPirates Roster

By Adam Donaldson
continentalenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020 Continental High Volleyball team played in front of sparse crowds on their way to a 5-18 record (0-6 PCL). The Pirates are looking to improve on both win totals in 2021. The Pirates welcome back 4 letterwinners with Annika Bowers, Delaney Bowers, Olivia Logan and Rhagen Marshall. The Pirates are coached by Allison Schmidt, now in her 8th season as Head Coach. The Pirates opened the season at home against North Baltimore on August 21. The Pirates open up their Putnam County League schedule on September 7 hosting Columbus Grove.

www.continentalenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus Grove, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Continental, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Continental, OH
Sports
City
North Baltimore, OH
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Lauren Williams

Comments / 0

Community Policy