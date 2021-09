If you're a fan of the tv show, 'Friends', you'll think the five-hour drive from Boise to see the LIVE Musical Parody is a small price to pay!. Close enough to where I'm seeing ads for this on Facebook, the 'Friends' musical parody will hit cities in Oregon and Washington this fall and winter and if you're a fan of the show, you're not going to want to miss out because this looks outrageous. Imagine 'Friends', but in the form of a musical! Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross will all be portrayed, perhaps not by the famous actors you'll recall from the ten-season television series, but their characters will surely be represented! The Turkey that Monica gets stuck on her head AND Janice will even make an appearance, in no particular order. It will all be in musical form, though!

BOISE, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO