Buncombe County, NC

Thousands of WNC teachers, deputies, others subject to Biden vaccination, testing mandate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE - New federal rules will require thousands of local school and law enforcement employees to either be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. U.S. Labor Department officials recently confirmed that federal testing mandates announced Sept. 9 by President Joe Biden for private businesses with 100 or more workers will also apply to local government and school employees.

Comments / 16

Harry
5d ago

County officials and workers should refuse to abide by this unconstitutional mandate. Government at no level has the right to make an adult inject themselves with a vaccine. Natural immunity is much more effective and the mortality rate of Covid-19 is extremely low, less than 1%.

Sandy Jay
5d ago

So if the vaccine is waning, but no booster required, yet....does it expire. Will those that were vaccinated almost a year have to go through this or is it still in our system...which is it?

TommyGuns
5d ago

a mandate that hasn't been proven to be effective but here you go, I did what you said, even though it didn't work, what planet are these people from?

