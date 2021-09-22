CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win an iPhone 13 Pro to celebrate launch of new Apple handset

Sign up for our daily newsletter to be in with a chance of winning.

If you're anything like us, you've been counting down the minutes to the iPhone 13 Pro's launch this Friday.

Featuring an all-new, more powerful camera system, the world's fastest smartphone microchip, and an extended battery life, the latest in tech giant Apple's range of state-of-the-art phones is at the top of everyone's wish list, whether you're a photographer, social media influencer, or just love a bit of tech.

We're giving one of our readers the chance to win a brand new iPhone 13 Pro, allowing you to take the slickest snaps and keep in touch with all your (very jealous) friends and family.

To be in with a chance, all you have to do is sign up for the Mirror's daily newsletter.

You'll receive email updates packed with the day's biggest headlines, three times a day, straight to that glossy new screen.

Sign up below to be in with a chance to win big. The competition closes on 17 October.

Can't see the sign-up box? Click here.

