CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'Who Cares About the Money?' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Kepa Arrizabalaga Price Tag Admission

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding his second choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who holds the record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

Kepa arrived at Stamford Bridge for a world record fee of £72 million back in 2018 but has been acting as second choice for the Blues since the arrival of Edouard Mendy last season.

Speaking regarding the fee, via football.london, Tuchel answered honestly and admitted that he does not care about the money spent on the Spaniard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLiVe_0c4Nmx5A00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Who cares about the money? Ok, the money was paid, so what now? The question is now can we afford to have him as a goalkeeper?" Tuchel said.

"If the money is too high or not or whatever, these measurements do not exist for us. I feel the pressure is off his shoulders and it is well-deserved that it is off his shoulders because it is not his fault."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371MQH_0c4Nmx5A00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Kepa featured against Tottenham Hotspur, making his first Premier League appearance of the season and keeping a clean sheet as Mendy suffered an injury against Zenit in the Champions League.

The Spaniard is set to start against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and could feature against Manchester City on Saturday if Mendy has not recovered in time.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Yardbarker

Kepa Arrizabalaga Hoping Edouard Mendy Makes Quick Chelsea Return From Injury

Kepa Arrizabalaga is hoping fellow Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes a speedy recover from injury after missing the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Spaniard replaced Mendy for the London derby win on Sunday afternoon after the Senegalese international picked up a knock against Zenit St Petersburg. Kepa kept a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tribal Football

Chelsea overrun Spurs as Tuchel admits: We needed Kepa in first-half

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Thomas Tuchel's team deservedly beat Tottenham. After managing no shots on target in the first half, the visitors looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Blues opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Kepa Arrizabalaga reflects on ‘perfect’ Chelsea win against Spurs

Kepa Arrizabalaga seems to have settled in quite nicely to his backup role at Chelsea. While he would obviously love to play more — as would most ambitious professional players — in whatever gametime he is getting, he is playing an excellent second fiddle to Édouard Mendy, and performing about as well as he has ever done in Chelsea colors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Kepa Arrizabalaga proves to be Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out hero once again

Kepa Arrizabalaga proved Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out hero for the second time this season as the Blues beat Aston Villa 4-3 on spot-kicks at Stamford Bridge. Spain stopper Kepa rebuffed Marvelous Nakamba’s effort in some style, as the Blues progressed to the Carabao Cup fourth round. Reece James delivered the winning...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Makes Timo Werner vs Aston Villa Selection Hint

Timo Werner is set to start for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup, boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted. The 25-year-old is expected to be given his chance from the start in the Chelsea attack at Stamford Bridge following his brief cameo against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, which saw him grab an assist for Antonio Rudiger's finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Edouard Mendy was in 'too much pain' to face Tottenham, reveals Thomas Tuchel, as Chelsea boss praises stand-in stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga for playing 'crucial role' in 3-0 derby win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did not feel comfortable playing in the 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham. The Senegal international missed the London derby victory with a knock he picked up in midweek against Zenit St Petersburg and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who kept a clean sheet.
UEFA
Tribal Football

​Chelsea manager Tuchel hails Kepa for penalty shootout performance

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the impact of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in their Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Aston Villa. The Blues had to work hard to get into the fourth round, with the game finishing 1-1 after full time. Despite making a lot of changes to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
337
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy