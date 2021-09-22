Coin Bureau: Cosmos ($ATOM) Is One of the Most Important Crypto Projects
Recently, the host of popular crypto trading and market analysis show “Coin Bureau” explained why Cosmos is one of the most important projects in the crypto space. Cosmos is “a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains, each powered by BFT consensus algorithms like Tendermint consensus.” The designers of Cosmos consider it 3rd generation blockchain technology; they call Bitcoin “Blockchain 1.0”, Ethereum “Blockchain 2.0”, and Cosmos “Blockchain 3.0”.www.cryptoglobe.com
