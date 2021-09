ActivePure authorized reseller Aerus will also be exhibiting in the Grand Place. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / For the 2021 State Fair of Texas, fairgoers will have the added benefit of ActivePure Technology, the global leader in 24/7 surface and air purification technology. The State Fair of Texas will run from Sept. 24 - Oct. 17. Additionally, ActivePure's Aerus will be one of the exhibitors this year. They will be in the 50,000-square-foot exhibition hall Grand Place, which is already protected with devices powered by ActivePure. Grand Place is located near Leonhardt Lagoon and is parallel to the Tower Building.

