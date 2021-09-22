Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) review

We have some amazing deals coming your way. This time, we head over to Amazon.com, where the latest entry-level iPad is getting its first discount. You can currently grab one for just $299 after a $30 discount. This translates to nine percent savings, which may not seem that great, but it’s always helpful, considering you must also pay taxes at checkout. This iPad comes with 64GB storage, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, stereo speakers when used in landscape, a 10.2-inch display, and more. Remember that you can also grab a new gen-4 iPad Air for $500 after a $99 discount or get the most powerful iPad Pro models starting at $749 thanks to its current $50 discount.

