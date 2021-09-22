CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) review

By Alex Wawro
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Apple iPad 2021 is a well-made tablet with a dated design that offers a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. iPad 2021 specs. OS: iPadOS 15. CPU: A13 Bionic. Storage: 64GB,...

www.tomsguide.com

CNET

Best phones under $500 2021: iPhone SE, Galaxy A52 5G, Pixel and more

Top-end phones like Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pack in the best tech that can be found on a mobile phone. They offer amazing performance and a wide set of features, but they also come with sky-high prices to match. All of those specs could be seen as overkill, and many people don't need the newest processor or the newest camera.
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

Apple Launches New 10.2-inch iPad 9 With True Tone Display, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera, More

Apple has launched a new 10.2-inch iPad 9 with an A13 Bionic chip, True Tone Retina display, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, and more. Starting at just $329, the new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and twice the storage of the previous generation. The new iPad is available to order beginning today on apple.com, and in stores beginning Friday, September 24.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple 10.2-inch iPad updated with A13 chip, 64GB storage, 12-megapixel front camera, starts at $329

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple announced the latest version of its 10.2-inch iPad on Tuesday as part of its fall iPhone launch event. For 2020, Apple put a faster A12 bionic chip in the 10.2-inch iPad, giving it a performance boost over the previous iPad model. Now the newest entry-level iPad will feature an A13 Bionic chip.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pencil#Apple Ipad Air#Wi Fi 6#A13#Usb C#The Wi Fi Cellular#Design Design#Home
T3.com

iPad mini (2021) vs iPad Air (2020): which is best for you?

This iPad mini vs iPad Air guide aims to help make all the differences between these two tablet clear, because there's a lot that's very similar, but plenty that's different. The arrival of the iPad mini (2021) answers a question we’ve been puzzling over for some years now. What is the iPad mini actually for? What started off as a cheaper, smaller iPad became a smaller, more expensive iPad, and in recent years it’s often lagged behind the rest of the rest of the range for updates.
TECHNOLOGY
MacRumors Forums

Expercom Arrives With First Discounts on New 10.2-Inch iPad and 8.3-Inch iPad Mini

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Starting with the iPad mini, you can get the 64GB model at $484.00 ($15 off) and the 256GB model at $629.00 ($20 off). Both models are on sale in all colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, and Pink.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Deals: Walmart Discounts Apple's New 64GB Wi-Fi iPad to Low Price of $299.00 ($30 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. At $30 off, this sale matches Apple's education pricing on the 10.2-inch iPad, and represents the new lowest price on this model. At this time, we're not tracking any deals on the 256GB Wi-Fi model at Walmart, although you can save $29 on this model at Expercom.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
iPad
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $499, Get the New 2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64GB) for $459.99 Shipped – This Week Only

The all-new 2021 Apple iPad Mini can easily be taken anywhere, and it’s being offered for just $459.99 shipped, this week only, originally $499. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with narrow borders keeps the same compact footprint, but includes advanced technologies like 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide color gamut, anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone, and full lamination. This means that all of your images and video will be more vibrant than ever and pop right up to the surface of the glass. Product page. Read more for a video and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple iPad 9th gen review: The safest iPad bet makes more sense than ever

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. All of Apple's new iPads have relatively fresh designs… except for the basic iPad. While the new iPad Mini just got a total makeover, the ninth-gen non-Pro, non-Mini, non-Air iPad still has that big old circular home button. And it still has big bezels around the screen. There's no USB-C. No Magic Keyboard or newer Pencil support. But I'm OK with that, and you might be, too.
TECHNOLOGY
iclarified.com

Amazon Discounts New 10.2-inch iPad to $299! [Deal]

Amazon has discounted Apple's new 10.2-inch ninth generation iPad for the first time. The site has dropped by the price of the new tablet to $299, a discount of $30. Powerful. Easy to use. Versatile. Designed for all the things you love to do. Work, play, create, learn, stay connected, and more. All at an incredible value.
ELECTRONICS
NBC Miami

IPad Mini Review: A Huge Update to Apple's Tiniest IPad

Apple's new iPad Mini hits stores on Friday. It's the first major redesign for the iPad Mini since the original model launched in 2012. It's for people who want a portable reading and gaming device that they don't need to work or learn on. Apple's new iPad Mini hits stores...
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

CNET reviews Apple’s new 8.3-inch iPad mini: ‘A lovely, speedy little tablet’

Apple last week introduced the powerful new iPad mini — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display — in four gorgeous finishes and the reviews have begun streaming in. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles and more are on sale

We have some amazing deals coming your way. This time, we head over to Amazon.com, where the latest entry-level iPad is getting its first discount. You can currently grab one for just $299 after a $30 discount. This translates to nine percent savings, which may not seem that great, but it’s always helpful, considering you must also pay taxes at checkout. This iPad comes with 64GB storage, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, stereo speakers when used in landscape, a 10.2-inch display, and more. Remember that you can also grab a new gen-4 iPad Air for $500 after a $99 discount or get the most powerful iPad Pro models starting at $749 thanks to its current $50 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Future iPad Pros could get this big design change

The next big rumored change for the iPad Pro could literally shift the way you look at Apple's premium tablet. A post from leaker Dylan on Twitter claims that Apple intends to make future iPad Pros for use primarily in landscape mode. That includes moving the front camera and "a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back."
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Guide

MacBook Pro 2021 display resolutions possibly revealed by macOS Monterey

Display resolutions for both the rumored MacBook Pro 2021 and MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch have seemingly been spotted in the latest macOS Monterey Beta. MacRumors reported that the seventh beta for MacOS Monterey, which was released to the general public earlier this week, includes two never-before-seen display resolution entries for the System Information app.
COMPUTERS
The Guardian

Apple iPad 2021 review: still the best tablet for most people

Apple’s updated low-end iPad looks set to continue its dominance of the market with newer chips, twice the storage and a brilliant new video-calling camera. The 10.2in iPad costs £319 ($329/A$499) – £300 for students – making it Apple’s best-value tablet, sitting below the £479 iPad mini and £579 iPad Air.
TECHNOLOGY
