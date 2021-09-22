Late goal powers Pearl River past Copiah-Lincoln

After falling behind in the first half, the Pearl River women’s soccer team bagged a late goal Tuesday to knock off Copiah-Lincoln, 2-1. “It’s tough to play at their field and Co-Lin was organized too,” coach Henrik Madsen said. “We really struggled with the game in the first half and gave up a soft goal because of a mistake. Credit to Co-Lin they played it right. We changed our whole formation and philosophy coming out of the second half. We put three strikers up top and two attacking mids in behind them.