RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - How do you know if you are on the right financial track?. Michael Joyce with the Richmond financial firm Agili says there are a few metrics that let you know. “One of my favorite ones is to put money into your retirement account right away. It’s something I told my older sons when they got their first jobs. I said just put 10% of your pay into your 401k plan that way you’re never going to miss it,” Joyce said.