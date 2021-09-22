Creatd, Inc. Unveils its First NFT Art Release and Provides Update on Future NFT Strategy
Creatd, today announced the debut of its NFT (non-fungible token) art, with an initial release featuring six works of NFT art from the OG Collection. The OG Collection is a library of over 150,000 photographs, illustrations, videos, and other media content originating from the archives of Bob Guccione, once the CEO of General Media and owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI, and Longevity.martechseries.com
