BMW Group’s upcoming vehicle generation exclusively validated by dSPACE simulators

The BMW Group’s upcoming vehicle generation will be validated exclusively by dSPACE simulators. This continues the years-long partnership between dSPACE and the BMW Group in the field of simulation and validation. The dSPACE hardware-in-the-loop simulators consist of both hardware and software components, and will be used by the BMW Group at development locations all over the world for comprehensive testing in a range of fields such as electric drives, memory and energy management, vehicle dynamics systems, and driver assistance systems. This is one of the largest orders ever placed with the dSPACE company in all its history.