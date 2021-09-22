CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comscore Receives Prestigious BEST Award from Association for Talent Development

Cover picture for the articleAward recognizes Comscore’s commitment to employee development. Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2021 winner of the Association for Talent Development’s (ATD) BEST Award. Comscore is among 71 organizations from around the globe to receive the award this year. Companies were recognized during a virtual awards recognition celebration at ATD’s International Conference & Exposition in Salt Lake City, Utah.

