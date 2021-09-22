Comscore Receives Prestigious BEST Award from Association for Talent Development

Providers of innovative blockchain-based solutions, BTRIPS, announces plans to launch an NFT marketplace that will match non-fungible tokens with real economic assets. The team at BTRIPS, led by the forward-thinking Ryan M, looks set to challenge the status quo in the current NFT space as the company recently announced plans to launch a platform that will bridge the gap between real economic assets and digital assets. Sources close to the company have also revealed that BTRIPS is investing a lot of resources – time and effort in order to analyze the NFT market thoroughly and develop a new, improved NFT platform.

