Comscore Receives Prestigious BEST Award from Association for Talent Development
Award recognizes Comscore’s commitment to employee development. Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2021 winner of the Association for Talent Development’s (ATD) BEST Award. Comscore is among 71 organizations from around the globe to receive the award this year. Companies were recognized during a virtual awards recognition celebration at ATD’s International Conference & Exposition in Salt Lake City, Utah.martechseries.com
