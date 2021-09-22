Covington County Sav-A-Life holds annual banquet
Those involved in the Sav-A-Life ministry gathered Monday night to celebrate the organization’s successes over the past year. After canceling the event last year due to the pandemic, the 29th Annual Sav-A-Life welcomed about 350-400 attendees at Monday’s event. The guest speaker was Dr. David Stevens and Rev. Gary Miller, a founding board member of Sav-A-Life and pastor of Westview Baptist Church in Opp, served as the emcee. Beth Dean and Mark Rudd performed a song.www.andalusiastarnews.com
