Covington County, AL

Covington County Sav-A-Life holds annual banquet

By Robert Blankenship
Andalusia Star News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose involved in the Sav-A-Life ministry gathered Monday night to celebrate the organization’s successes over the past year. After canceling the event last year due to the pandemic, the 29th Annual Sav-A-Life welcomed about 350-400 attendees at Monday’s event. The guest speaker was Dr. David Stevens and Rev. Gary Miller, a founding board member of Sav-A-Life and pastor of Westview Baptist Church in Opp, served as the emcee. Beth Dean and Mark Rudd performed a song.

