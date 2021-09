KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Justin Herbert’s touchdown toss to Mike Williams with 32 seconds to go lifted the Los Angeles Chargers to a 30-24 victory over the Chiefs. The Chargers capitalized on four Kansas City turnovers, including Patrick Mahomes’ second interception in the closing minutes. Herbert finished with 281 yards passing and four touchdowns without an interception, outdueling Mahomes in a matchup of two of the game's best young quarterbacks. Mahomes finished with 260 yards and three touchdown passes along with his two interceptions. Kansas City also lost two fumbles.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO