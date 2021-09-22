CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Equipmake and Beulas unveil state-of-the-art double decker electric bus with up to 250 miles of zero emission range

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

Leading commercial vehicle electrification specialist, Equipmake, today launches a state-of-the-art electric bus, Jewel E, in partnership with Spanish coachbuilder Beulas, boasting up to 250 miles of range – the longest of any electric double decker in the world. Featuring a cutting-edge British-built electric powertrain designed and developed at Equipmake’s purpose-built...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Double Decker Bus Goes Electric With 2,581 Pound-Feet Of Torque

Electric motors and battery packs will transform more than just passenger vehicles. The technology could be a boon for commercial vehicles, with many sectors already exploring or beginning to adopt new propulsion systems. One vehicle likely to completely go all-electric is buses. Set routes, scheduled recharge times, and good logistics could eliminate dirty urban transit, and one such offering that’s in development is the double-decker Jewel E.
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

London mayor commits to all-electric buses moving forward, 100% zero emissions by 2034

Following a Zero-Emission Bus Summit in the UK, London mayor Sadiq Khan announced that all new buses ordered by Transport for London (TfL) will be electric moving forward. The new policy falls in line with the UK capital’s previously set goal of making its entire bus fleet electric by 2037. Alongside the announcement, Khan announced an advanced timeline to see a fully-electric bus fleet by 2034, or perhaps even sooner.
TRAFFIC
The Verge

The Lucid Air is the first electric car with a 520-mile EPA-rated range

Lucid Motors’ Air Dream Edition has received an Environmental Protection Agency-rated range of 520 miles, making it the longest-range EV ever rated by the agency. The EPA rating certifies Lucid’s claim from over a year ago that its forthcoming electric sedan would be the longest range production EV on the market. It also represents a victory for Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, who led development of the Model S when he worked at Tesla and has said that the Air will outmatch Elon Musk’s company in terms of range, luxury, acceleration, and price.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bus#Electric Motors#Europe
Motor1.com

Aura Electric Sports Car Has 400 Miles Of Range, But No Roof

Four companies from the United Kingdom joined forces to develop the concept car you see in the gallery below. It’s called the Aura and for now, it is just a prototype, albeit a fully operational and road-legal one. Designed to preview what the future of driver’s cars looks like, it is built with sustainable materials at its core and has a very minimalistic and simplistic design language.
CARS
Houston Chronicle

A New Electric Car Beats the Best Tesla in Range ... by 115 Miles

When it comes to beating Tesla at electric cars, other automakers are giving it their best shot: Rivian won the electric truck race, Kia is undercutting them on price and Ford has a bunch of tricks (and trucks) up their sleeve. But no serious contender has been able to beat them where it counts: range. Well, until now.
CARS
The Car Connection

Lucid Air outlasts Tesla with 520-mile electric range

The 2022 Lucid Air tops all electric vehicles with an EPA-rated 520-mile range, the EPA confirmed on Thursday. That's at least 100 miles more than the next longest range electric vehicle, the Tesla Model S Long Range that has an EPA-rated 405-mile range. The 2022 Lucid Air has the most...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Argentina
activetrans.org

Pace Suburban Bus commits to zero emissions by 2040

Our suburban transit system took an important step forward recently when Pace announced a commitment to zero emission vehicles by 2040 in its strategic plan. In making this commitment, Pace is joining CTA in planning to phase out diesel and compressed natural gas buses within 20 years. This transition will...
TRAFFIC
Brenham Banner-Press

Lucid Air Electric Sedan Sets New Record With 520-Mile Range

It's unclear at what point electric vehicle (EV) critics will stop talking about range anxiety, but perhaps the first EV with a range of more than 500 miles will at least get them to temper their negativity. If so, the vehicle that will be responsible for their silence is the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which has officially received a preliminary Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) driving range rating of 520 miles. That figure sets a new record for a production EV with the most extended range ever to be tested by the EPA.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Kenworth receives order for zero emissions T680E battery electric vehicle from Knight-Swift Transportation

Kenworth announced today that Knight-Swift Transportation has ordered a zero emissions Kenworth T680E battery electric vehicle. “This is an important milestone for Kenworth and Knight-Swift Transportation. Kenworth is ‘Driving to Zero Emissions™’ by offering battery electric vehicles that will help fleets move toward their sustainability program goals,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Man Truck & Bus: For the climate: huge potential for improvement with e-mobility in local public transport

Hundreds of thousands of diesel buses with outdated technology can still be found on Europe’s roads. At the same time, the number of electric buses is increasing significantly. It’s hardly surprising that electromobility is gathering pace. After all, the calls for sustainable mobility are growing ever louder. MAN Truck & Bus offers the right solution for the city traffic of the future through its MAN Lion’s City 12 E and fully electric articulated 18 E bus.
TRAFFIC
automotiveworld.com

E.ON and Volkswagen launch fast charger with storage battery

E.ON Board Member for Customer Solutions Patrick Lammers and Volkswagen Group Board Member for Technology Thomas Schmall put in operation the first E.ON Drive Booster in Essen. The innovative product makes fast charging easier and more affordable for operators and customers. As a flexible fast charger, it requires no civil engineering work or adjustments to the grid connection and can charge two electric vehicles simultaneously with 150 kW. This means the expansion of a dense public network of fast-charging stations – as is essential for the future success of e-mobility – can become a reality much sooner than was previously assumed.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

BYD makes first ever delivery of eBuses in Ancona, Italy

BYD, the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer, has made its debut delivery of two pure-electric Midi eBuses in Ancona, the capital of the Marche Region in Italy. The two eBuses will be operated by Conerobus, a principal Public Transport Operator of Municipality of Ancona, which will directly own one of the vehicles.
TRAFFIC
automotiveworld.com

Under power: Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents innovative solutions for the energy transition in road freight transport with fully electric vehicles

Today several vehicle innovations were presented to the public by Mercedes-Benz Trucks. In doing so, the focus was especially on the electrification of the product portfolio. The company identifies with the Paris Climate Agreement and its aim of decarbonising the sector. CO2-neutral transport on the roads by 2050 is the ultimate goal.
CARS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Combilift Grows Electric Model Range

Combilift release its new XLE model for tough working environments like timber, concrete and steel sectors. The manufacturer explains that it is like three forklifts in one to reduce fleet sizes. Per Combilift:. The new Combi-XLE incorporates the same key design features as its earlier counterpart such as high ground...
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Volta Trucks partners with Sibros to deliver fully connected vehicle systems to electric commercial vehicle fleets

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced that Sibros, a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems, will provide Sibros’ connected software-based solutions for the Volta Zero – the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle created specifically for city centre freight distribution.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

With CIRVE, Mobilize accelerates the electrification of Iberian motorways

Travelling from Portugal to France in an electric vehicle is now made easier. Mobilize is a partner of the European CIRVE project, which is promoting e-mobility throughout the Iberian Peninsula thanks to the installation of 40 fast charging stations strategically located along primary routes. Charging infrastructure is an essential part...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy