Equipmake and Beulas unveil state-of-the-art double decker electric bus with up to 250 miles of zero emission range

It's unclear at what point electric vehicle (EV) critics will stop talking about range anxiety, but perhaps the first EV with a range of more than 500 miles will at least get them to temper their negativity. If so, the vehicle that will be responsible for their silence is the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which has officially received a preliminary Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) driving range rating of 520 miles. That figure sets a new record for a production EV with the most extended range ever to be tested by the EPA.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO