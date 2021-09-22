CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: Visions

By RT Podcast
Rottentomatoes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeously animated and wildly creative, Visions is an eclectic, but wholly enjoyable collection of Star Wars stories that breathe new life into the galaxy. You're almost there! Just confirm how you got your ticket. Super Reviewer. Step 2 of 2. How did you buy your ticket?. Let's get your review...

www.rottentomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
Rottentomatoes.com

Doom Patrol

You're almost there! Just confirm how you got your ticket. Let's get your review verified. Enter your Ticket Confirmation# located in your email. We won’t be able to verify your ticket today, but it’s great to know for the future. Regal Coming Soon. We won’t be able to verify your...
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Midnight Mass

An ambitious meditation on grief and faith that is as gorgeous as it is unsettling, Midnight Mass's slow boil is a triumph of terror that will leave viewers shaking - and thinking - long after the credits roll. TOMATOMETER. Critic Ratings: 45. Audience Score. User Ratings: 11. Rate And Review.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Star Wars Stories#Tomatometer#Fandango Amctheatres Com#Amc Ticket Confirmation#Tv Season Info Genres#Disney Premiere Date#Japanese#Och Air#Npr#Geek View
d23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 106 | Bobby Moynihan on Star Wars: Visions

D23 Inside Disney Episode 106 | Bobby Moynihan on Star Wars: Visions. Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher TuneIn. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 36:17. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn. Disney+ Day—with new content and experiences—just announced; Marvel Studios’...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Spoiler Review – ‘Star Wars Visions’ Reimagines The Galaxy

This week Star Wars Visions arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 22. Star Wars Visions is an anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. This non-canon series features nine episodes from varying Japanese animation studios reimagining our favorite galaxy far, far away in the way that only anime can. These studios include: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Rottentomatoes.com

Foundation Stars Talk Apple TV+’s Hugely Ambitious Sci-Fi Epic: 'This Is Going to Be Emotional'

What’s potentially more ambitious and spectacular than a new Star Wars movie or series? How about taking on one of the seminal sci-fi texts that inspired George Lucas’ many journeys to a galaxy far, far away: Isaac Asimov’s Foundation books. That is just what Apple TV+ has done with its newest series, Foundation, a sci-fi drama of epic scope and deep-rooted emotion that charts a future in which warring factions and philosophies fight to lead the future of humanity. The idea for the adaptation came from The Dark Knight and Dark Knight Rises story scribe David S. Goyer, who fell in love with the books as a kid after being gifted them by his father, and key to his vision was bringing the books, which reflected a post-WWII world and worldview, up to date to reflect our current times. So it is that the, well, foundations of Foundation, remain intact, but certain characters and arcs have been tweaked and fleshed out to make the story pop with currency and relevance.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser reveals ‘super important’ new location

When “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next year, a creepy new location will factor heavily in the fresh run of episodes. On Saturday during Netflix’s own fan event, TUDUM, the streaming service debuted a new teaser for “Stranger Things 4” and revealed a locale called “the Creel house.” According to the show creators, the Duffer brothers, the home is a “super important” part of the new season and seemingly ties directly to a new character, Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame. When Englund’s casting was announced last year, it was revealed Victor is a “disturbed...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Star-Studded Cast Announced for Super Mario Bros. Movie, and More News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering new titles like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Lost Boys. This WEEK’S TOP STORY. SUPER MARIO BROS. HITS PLAY BUTTON IN LATE 2022. In 1993, Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo starred in...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Surpasses ‘Black Widow’ as Highest-Grossing Film of 2021

It’s official: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has surpassed fellow Marvel film “Black Widow” as the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the pandemic at the domestic box office. On Friday, the superhero adventure starring Simu Liu captured $3.59 million from 3,952 theaters, which was enough to push it past “Black Widow” with a total gross of $186.7 million. “Black Widow,” which premiered in July, has earned roughly $183.5 million since its release. “Shang-Chi” breaking this record is a significant landmark for the movie theater business, as it was released solely in theaters with 45 days of exclusivity —...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Tiger King 2’ Sets November Release Date on Netflix

If you thought the world of “Tiger King” and Joe Exotic couldn’t get any kookier, think again. “Tiger King 2” will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17, the streamer announced Saturday during its aptly-named global fan event Tudum, and it is promising “more madness and mayhem.” Netflix released a video announcing the date for “Tiger King 2,” which mostly featured footage from the first series. A previous teaser showed an interview with Exotic in jail, and the follow-up promises more looks at the cast of characters, like Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and more, since the original show launched and took the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy