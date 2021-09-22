CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread: Here's A Closer Look At The Deadly Areas You'll Explore On Planet ZDR

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
Cover picture for the articleNintendo has dropped the latest edition of its report, giving us a great look at the areas you'll be exploring when the game launches on Switch next month. As you may already know from all the footage shared so far, Metroid Dread takes Samus on a new adventure through Planet ZDR. This unexplored planet shares certain similarities with SR388 – a planet that Metroid II: Return of Samus and Metroid: Samus Returns fans will be more than familiar with – and is split up into several areas.

