Delivers Composed Experience for High Volume Call Handling, Allowing for Productive and Personalized Engagements from Anywhere. 8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced general availability of 8×8 Frontdesk, a new 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) composed experience for high volume call handling. 8×8 Frontdesk transforms the receptionist role by delivering a tailored experience and user interface that uniquely blends traditional unified communications and contact center capabilities. It provides powerful call queuing and handling features that enhance productivity and personalize engagement for a hybrid work environment, and was recently named a finalist in the overall Best of Enterprise Connect 2021.

SOFTWARE ・ 15 HOURS AGO