Rutland, VT

Rutland man arrested for child sex abuse materials, failure to comply

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 5 days ago

Robert Scott III, 61, of Rutland, was arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 15, on two counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials and one count of Failure to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry Law.

The charges brought against Scott are the result of a criminal investigation including the execution of residential and online data search warrants. The investigation was initiated after receiving a CyberTipline report that an individual was uploading what was suspected to be images of child sexual abuse materials, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on the social media platform Facebook.

Scott pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

Killington, VT
The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that's different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

