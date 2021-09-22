New Castle resident part of SRU dance concert

Kali Booker, a junior dual dance and communication major from New Castle, is among the Slippery Rock University students taking part in the first dance concert of the year. While the show may have a title fit for a carpenter’s tape measure, “60 x 60 x 60” has a little something for everyone and will be presented by the SRU Dance Department at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Swope Music Hall. The show features 60 dance performances to 60 pieces of music that are 60 seconds long. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the door.