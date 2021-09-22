CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Castle, PA

New Castle resident part of SRU dance concert

By Video play button
New Castle News
 5 days ago

Kali Booker, a junior dual dance and communication major from New Castle, is among the Slippery Rock University students taking part in the first dance concert of the year. While the show may have a title fit for a carpenter’s tape measure, “60 x 60 x 60” has a little something for everyone and will be presented by the SRU Dance Department at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Swope Music Hall. The show features 60 dance performances to 60 pieces of music that are 60 seconds long. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the door.

www.ncnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
New Castle, PA
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sru#First Dance#Music Hall#Slippery Rock University#The Sru Dance Department#The Dance Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy