EXTENSION NOTES Master Gardener outreach is back by popular demand

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you find yourself perplexed with a garden issue that you cannot solve, it is time to seek the help of a Master Gardener. Our certified Master Gardeners, who have successfully completed a rigorous 10-week horticulture training, are here to help. Even if they are unable to answer your question immediately, they know where to go to seek the guidance of an expert from University of Florida’s IFAS Extension Service.

www.news-journalonline.com

