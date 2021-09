Argus Capital Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company created by former CBS CEO Joe Ianniello, head of CBS Interactive Marc DeBevoise and other CBS alums, has gone public. The SPAC, which is targeting deals in what it describes as “tech-driven media” sector, is offering investors 26.5 million units, priced at $10 apiece. Once public, the so-called “blank-check” company will be obligated by to make its first acquisition over the next year and a half, per the rules. In an interview with Deadline, DeBevoise said the company’s size — it is looking to raise $250 million or more to start funding its deal spree...

