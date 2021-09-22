BACARDÍ Premieres Two New Spiced Rum Campaigns Just In Time For Fall

As Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. expands its new Wing Boss virtual restaurant chain nationwide, the company is also expanding the delivery-only service's menu for fall. Wing Boss just introduced two new items, according to a company press release: the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Chicken Salad. Wing Boss' signature item may be its pit-smoked wings, but chicken tenders are on the menu, too, and they're used in the new sandwich and salad. And while "Buffalo" is in the name of these new items, you can order the tenders dipped in any of the sauces or rubs your local Wing Boss has available. These may include mild and hot Buffalo, of course, in addition to chili, Cajun, lemon pepper, barbecue, Korean, atomic, and garlic parmesan (via Wing Boss).

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO