BACARDÍ Premieres Two New Spiced Rum Campaigns Just In Time For Fall

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 5 days ago

To launch Captains Choose BACARDÍ Spiced, BACARDÍ has enlisted the help of Captain Glenn Shephard, as well as standout yachties Kate Chastain, Malia White, Colin Macy-O’Toole, and Bobby Giancola – all fan favorites on the cult show – who will prove that it’s high time to bench the captain. These reality stars will playfully showcase their natural inclination to BACARDÍ Spiced on social media, encouraging their loyal followers to trade up to BACARDÍ Spiced to solidify the variant as the best spiced rum on the market.

www.bevnet.com

