Staffy whizzes around beach in chase of ball tied to remote control car

The owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier has had dog lovers in fits of giggles after sharing her inventive way of tiring her dog out on the beach.

Hayley Legge had taken her Staffy, Diesel, to Harlech Beach, near Porthmadog, Wales, for a run around when she got tired of throwing his ball in a game of fetch.

In a video shared to the Staffies UK Facebook page, Hayley put Diesel’s ball in the back of a remote controlled car before zooming it across the sand with the eight-year-old dog chasing after it.

She told TeamDogs : “My other half was playing with his car on the beach and I was throwing Diesel’s ball. Then I said to Adam ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we can put his ball on the car to save me throwing it’, so we did and it worked well. It gave my arm a rest!”

Diesel and his owners were at Harlech Beach, in Wales ( Image: Hayley Legge)

In the minute long video, which has received over 1,000 likes in the private group, Hayley and Adam can be heard giggling at the dog behind the camera as he runs after the Traxxas Unlimited Desert Racer.

Adam quipped: “He’s not giving up is he?” as Diesel is hot on the heels of the car wheels.

One commenter dubbed the idea ‘genius’, with another adding: “That’s got to be the best way to walk a dog, ever.”

The Traxxas cars cost upwards of £700 to buy, and other Staffy owners worried the dog might take a liking to it should Diesel have caught it.

“Good idea until they catch it and start attacking the car,” one joked, while another said the dog had no chance - "until the batteries run out".

One asked Hayley how long it took before Diesel gave up the chase, to which the dog owner responded: “He didn’t! We gave up before he did.”