CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Reward Offered for Information on 2015 Homicide, Caribou, Maine

By Trent Marshall
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information about the homicide of 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke of Caribou, Maine, according to the Maine State Police. Kenneth Zernicke’s body was found on September 24, 2015 after a fire at his home on lower Lyndon Street in Caribou. The Caribou Fire Department responded to the blaze that evening. Firefighters discovered Kenneth Zernicke’s body after the fire was put out, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and authorities ruled Zernicke’s death a homicide. The case has gone unsolved.

q961.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Maine Warden Service K9 Luna Locates Missing Elderly Oxford Man

A Maine Warden Service K9 bounded ahead of his human partner, to locate an 80-year-old man with dementia. Thomas Cushman left his house on Tiger Hill Road in Oxford at around 10:30 Thursday morning, to survey his property lines. But when he hadn't returned by 3:00 in the afternoon, his family became concerned and called 911. Members of the Oxford Police Department, Oxford County Sheriff's Office, and the Maine State Police responded to the call, and launched a search for Cushman. Among the searchers were Maine Warden Michael Latti and his K9 Luna, along with a State Police K9 unit.
OXFORD, ME
Q 96.1

12-Year-Old Florida Boy To Run In Honor Of Deputy Luke Gross

A 12-year-old boy from Florida will be running one mile Monday evening in his hometown in honor of fallen Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy, Luke Gross. Zechariah Cartledge loves to run and has found, through the years, that he's pretty good at it. According to the Running4heroes.org website, inspired by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was created to help honor heroes after 9/11, Cartledge wanted to use his gift for running to help honor heroes and created Running 4 Heroes in 2019. From the Running 4 Heroes Facebook Page:
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
Caribou, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Q 96.1

Houlton Police Chief Details Incident: Zero Tolerance for Drugs

We all know that drugs have been a major problem in our communities, but we also have fantastic law enforcement who have been on top of things lately and cleaning up the streets. Chief DeLuca of the Houlton Police Department sent a message to the people stating there will be zero tolerance for illegal drugs in this community.
HOULTON, ME
Q 96.1

Maine Records Four Deaths and 603 New COVID-19 Cases on Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported four COVID-19 deaths and 603 new coronavirus cases in the state. Aroostook County recorded one death and 33 new infections, bringing the active caseload in the County to an estimated 376. Statewide, known active cases rose to 6,679. The actual number of infections is likely higher due to asymptomatic and unreported cases.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Suspect Arrested in Sabattus Hit & Run Now Out on $560 Bail

In a story we've been following for several days, authorities have identified the man they say is responsible for a Sunday night hit and run that left one young woman dead in the town of Sabattus. Police say that 37-year-old David Veinott was driving a late-model black crew-cab RAM 1500...
SABATTUS, ME
Q 96.1

10 Maine Haunting Stories That Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine

It is kind of hard to believe that Halloween is just a few weeks away. As the holiday quickly approaches, we decided we'd take some time to put together a list of some of our favorite Maine haunting and ghost stories. Sharing these stories not only gives us a chance to (hopefully) scare you at least a little, it also gives us a chance to share some Maine history with you. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, you have to remember that these stories (for the most part) are based on events from Maine's rich history.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Q 96.1

Ben’s Trading Post in Presque Isle Closes the Doors

Just as the first week of the Maine moose hunt is about to begin, a popular stop for hunters in Presque Isle closed it's doors on Saturday afternoon. There had been rumors circling around the community in recent months that Ben's was closing. A few weeks ago Ben's was advertising deep discounts and liquidation sales on inventory.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q 96.1

Human Remains Found in 2010 Identified, Stacyville, Maine

Human remains found in Stacyville, Maine on November 4, 2010 have been positively identified after almost 11 years. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner and the Maine State Police have investigated and worked on the case for over the last decade to confirm through DNA the remains of Christopher Roof from Massachusetts.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Presque Isle Man From Northern Maine Drug Ring Sentenced

The U.S. District Court in Bangor sentenced a man from Presque Isle to 165 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Sentencing was for charges involving two separate conspiracies' distributing drugs throughout Aroostook County and parts of central Maine. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Neece will now spend over 13 years...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Presque Isle and Fort Kent

There have been several reports in recent weeks of vehicles being broken into and items missing in residential neighborhoods in Presque Isle. Many of the incidents I have been informed of have occurred in neighborhoods on the northern and western part of Presque Isle. A truck was stolen from a home on Hillside Street sometime in the late-night hours of Sunday into the early hours of Monday morning.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Happy National Lobster Day Maine!

Saturday, September 25th, is National Lobster Day over all over the country, although here in Maine, that's pretty much every single day really. If they avoid the lobster pot, some of them can live up to be 100 years old. While lobsters arrive at our tables bright red, they don’t start out that way. In the ocean, they come in many different colors. Some are yellow, green or even blue. A guy I know recently caught a blue one!
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Sabattus Police Believe This Truck Fatally Hit a Pedestrian

Sabattus Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a truck believed to have fatally struck a pedestrian. First responders were sent to the 400 block of Bowdoinham Road, just after 5:00 Sunday afternoon, to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without checking on the victim or rendering first aid. Sabattus Police Officer Michael Cote was the first on the scene, and began administering life-saving measures to the female victim.
SABATTUS, ME
Q 96.1

Woman Killed in Head-on Collision in Brantville, N.B.

Police say a 67-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after her car collided head-on with a dump truck in Brantville, New Brunswick. Tracadie RCMP and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Route 11 at around 10:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Pierre Chiasson. The preliminary investigation found that the woman was driving south when her car crossed the center line of the highway and collided head-on with a dump truck travelling north towards Tracadie.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Maine’s Upland Bird + Small Game Season Opens Saturday

The hunting season in Maine is heating up. This weekend, bird season starts throughout the state. Another hunting season starts Saturday. September 25 marks the start of Maine's upland bird and small game seasons. Some migratory bird seasons also begin Saturday, like woodcock. Waterfowl Northern Zones will open to regular duck hunting on September 27, and Southern Zones on October 1. Huntable upland birds include ruffed grouse, bobwhite quail, and pheasant. Small game species include gray squirrel and snowshoe hare.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Pittsfield Police Attacked by Woman who Allegedly Robbed Dysart’s

A former worker from Dysart's Travel Stop in Pittsfield didn't hide her identity when she allegedly robbed the restaurant and then attacked cops. Pittsfield Police say 34-year-old Jessica Brann is charged with robbery and four counts of assault on a police officer. It all started at approximately 7:30 PM Saturday when she walked into the Dysart's Travel Stop on Somerset Avenue, where she had once worked. Brann allegedly told the clerk that she had a gun in her purse and demanded money and cigarettes. She was given the smokes and an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the business.
PITTSFIELD, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy