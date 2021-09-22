Reward Offered for Information on 2015 Homicide, Caribou, Maine

It is kind of hard to believe that Halloween is just a few weeks away. As the holiday quickly approaches, we decided we'd take some time to put together a list of some of our favorite Maine haunting and ghost stories. Sharing these stories not only gives us a chance to (hopefully) scare you at least a little, it also gives us a chance to share some Maine history with you. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, you have to remember that these stories (for the most part) are based on events from Maine's rich history.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO