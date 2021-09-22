Making it Australia star reveals devastating early onset Parkinson's diagnosis at 38 - and admits to the shocked hosts he 'doesn't know' how much longer he'll be able to craft

A contestant on Channel Ten's new craft show Making It Australia revealed that he has been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's on Wednesday's episode.

Dan Deleur - who is just 38 - made the heartbreaking revelation to hosts Susie Youssef and Harley Breen, while he was crafting a day bed for him and his wife Kai to enjoy as part of the show's 'happy place' challenge.

After being asked about his creation, Dan said: 'This is an escape for me and my wife. Long story short, I'm supposed to be slowing down, but against the wishes of my neurologist I don't do that.'

After Susie asked him why he was seeing a neurologist, he responded: 'I'm seeing a neurologist because I have been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease.'

'You're a young guy?' Susie said in disbelief.

'Yes - because of age factor and limited other symptoms, it wasn't really picked up. But my right hand couldn't write an invoice,' he replied.

Dan then revealed that thanks to medication he is still able to craft, before saying that 'the really really unfortunate part is, I don't know how long for.'

Becoming emotional, he said: 'It sucks you know... I just want to be everything I can.'

Making it Australia is a reality competition show that sees the country's most talented makers showcase their artistic genius for their shot at winning $100,000.

At the end of the episode, Dan spoke about his beloved wife once more, saying: 'She means everything to me.

'I need to focus on myself and to look after my health so that I can be there for her the way that I really want to be.'

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects parts of the brain.

According to Parkinson's Australia, the condition is the second most common neurological condition and latest research estimates indicates that more than 100,000 Australians are living with it.

The three main and commonly recognised symptoms are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity. The average age of diagnosis is around 65 years old.