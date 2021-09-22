Ellington respiratory therapist worried about COVID future

Ellington resident Jacob Dorval has held the hand of many patients sick with COVID-19 in his capacity as a respiratory therapist at the University of Connecticut's John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer

Barely a day goes by that respiratory therapist Jacob Dorval doesn’t witness the acute suffering that COVID-19 patients endure, and he worries about what could happen to people who refuse to follow precautions meant to prevent the spread.

The Ellington resident works at the University of Connecticut’s John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, where he has cared for sick people of all ages since the pandemic started in 2020. Over that time, Dorval said, the hospital has had close to 2,000 cases and more than 150 deaths. He has held the hands of many people on their deathbeds.

“Unfortunately, this pandemic is not going away anytime soon,” he said during a recent interview. “Now is not the time to let our guard down.”

Medical professionals are advising people in certain high-risk categories to get booster shots to protect from the delta variant, Dorval said. Just like the flu virus can change from year to year, he’s concerned that COVID-19 might continue to morph into other forms of acute respiratory syndromes.

Therefore, Dorval firmly believes that in addition to getting vaccinated, everyone should continue their vigilance against the virus by wearing masks in public and maintaining a safe social distance from others in all public places, including schools.

Ellington Superintendent of Schools Scott Nicol and Board of Education Chairwoman Jennifer Dzen both said the school system is following state guidelines, which require children and staff to wear masks.

They said the district continues to employ many layers of mitigation within the school setting, including physical distancing of students, proper hand hygiene, monitoring of the ventilation systems, contact tracing, and isolation and quarantine when necessary.

“We are committed to ongoing dialogue between the district and our families,” Nicol said. “We encourage any parent or guardian with specific concerns to address them with their school’s principal.”

Dorval and his wife have three children — ages 6, 8, and 10 — who attend the Center School. Right now, he said, students are required to wear masks but he thinks there also should be partitions between desks. He’d also like to see a hybrid system with distance learning come back for students who must quarantine at home or whose parents are uncomfortable sending their children schools.

The Democrat-controlled legislature is expected to head to the Capitol next week to consider an extension to Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers, which is likely to pass despite minority opposition. The extension would reach into February when the legislature’s session begins and would maintain certain mandates including a statewide school mask requirement and vaccine requirement for educators and health are workers.

Dorval is concerned that should the mandate for masks in schools not be extended beyond Sept. 30, when Lamont’s powers currently cease, Ellington schools might lift the rule. He wants the district to require masks until the end of the school year.

He also advises people to be as cautious as they were before the vaccine became available and some restrictions were lifted. In his opinion, Dorval said it’s best to avoid going into a restaurant for meals or stores when it’s possible to have groceries and other items delivered.

Over the past few weeks, he said the hospital has seen an increase of cases. There are 22 respiratory therapists in his department but some are starting to experience burn out and unable to work because of extreme fatigue.

“If people have fears about getting the vaccine, I wish I could show them pictures of what this virus can do to people,” Dorval said.

Instead, Dorval can only tell his stories and hope people will understand.

“I’ve had patients who came into the hospital with labored breathing and then two days later were on a ventilator, fighting for their lives,” he said. “The only way their loved ones got to see them was looking at them laying there in bed through a glass door.”

Dorval said he saw a father and son both die from COVID within days of each other while their wife and mother — who has stage 3 colon cancer — had to take care of herself and three other children, all of whom had COVID.