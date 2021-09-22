CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Jeong, James Marsden talk new ‘My Little Pony’ movie

By Dean Richards
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — On the Dean’s List A-List interview for today, two of the voice-stars of the new Netflix movie “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”. Ken Jeong, from “The Masked Singer” and “The Hangover” movies and James Marsden from “X-Men” spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards. The two play Sprout and Hitch in the kids’ movie.

