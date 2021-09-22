CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Focus grades, noteworthy quotes from Bengals' Week 2 loss to Bears

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals' 20-17 loss to the Chicago Bears brings up several questions to be answered in an important game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday. But before we move forward, let’s take a comprehensive look at what took place at Soldier Field. Who were the best...

Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for the Steelers against the Bengals

Coming off a loss in their home opener to the Las Vegas Raiders, what will the Pittsburgh Steelers do as they try to get back in the win column?. The Steelers woes against the Raiders continued in Week 2. Derek Carr dropped 382 passing yards on the Steelers defense, which was too much to overcome in their 26-17 loss to Las Vegas.
NFL
Person
Zac Taylor
chatsports.com

Silver Linings from the Vikings’ Week 1 loss to the Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 12: Greg Joseph #1 of the Minnesota Vikings kicks a field goal to tie the game at 24-24 as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals tighten up rotations in loss to Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals were dealt their first loss of the season against the Chicago Bears in Week 2. We also got to see some trends solidify themselves from Week 1 regarding the distribution of snaps. Is there any adjustments this team can make in personnel to get back on track?
NFL
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: Weekly MVPs from Week 2 loss vs. Bears

It was hard to find key players who showed out in the 20-17 loss for the Cincinnati Bengals after some poor performances on both sides of the ball but here are your offensive, defensive, special teams, and rookie players of the week. Bengals Weekly MVPs. Offensive MVP: Tyler Boyd. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Bengals' Loss to Bears

The Bengals were hoping to get off to their first 2-0 start since 2018, but the Bears had other plans. Chicago was the better team on Sunday, beating Cincinnati 20-17. The offense struggled for most of the game, finishing with just 248 yards. Running back Joe Mixon was the NFL's...
NFL
#Bengals#Bears#Pro Football Focus#American Football
chatsports.com

Bears vs Bengals Week 2 Game preview

Everything is relative in the NFL. Parity is the name of the game and the league will humble teams quickly. While on paper it’s easy to look at the Bengals as a team that has won six games the last two years, but that is a little misleading. Obviously, Joe...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals fans share mixed emotions following frustrating loss to Bears

Well it can never be easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. They lost to the Chicago Bears this week by only three points, but those who watched from the beginning were probably surprised it ended so closely. The Bengals were simply out played for roughly three quarters and change. The defense...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: It is Justin Fields’ show now. The challenge will be winning through the inevitable rookie growing pains.

There’s no turning back now. (Unless there eventually is.) Justin Fields is the Week 3 starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. (We presume. Probably.) Matt Nagy wouldn’t say any of that directly Monday morning, a day after the Bears slipped past the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 at Soldier Field. But that’s the likely direction this is headed. For this week at least. Andy Dalton suffered a left ...
NFL
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
NBC Chicago

Bears, Bengals Week 2 Picks From Around the NFL

NFL picks roundup: Bengals popular upset choice over Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears didn’t start the season the way they would’ve liked against the Rams, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They failed to take the ball away, made several mental errors and ultimately gave up 34 points. On offense, things weren’t much better. The team did a good job of moving the ball, but stalled out and couldn’t convert on four different 4th-down attempts. In the end, they only scored 14 points. Despite all that, oddsmakers favor the Bears over their Week 2 opponent, the Bengals (as of Wednesday evening). However when looking across the NFL media landscape, many experts like Cincinnati as a popular upset pick. Here’s how all the predictions shake out, with their year-to-date pick records in parentheses, via NFL Pick Watch.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Bears takeaways from brutal Week 1 loss to Rams

The Chicago Bears were embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night with a final score of 34-14. Despite that, there were a few takeaways for the Bears, including one self-explanatory one. The loss hurts, but they’re playing in a seemingly weak NFC North with the Lions and the confusing Vikings and Packers. Hope is not lost for a playoff push, but facing the Rams and getting ripped apart by former division foe Matthew Stafford can’t be fun. Let’s find some takeaways for the Bears.
NFL
USA Today

Surprising Bengals player grades from win over Vikings

The team took down the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 to start 1-0. Joe Burrow looked good. Ja’Marr Chase was unstoppable — and so was the defense. But what about advanced metrics and grading methods? Who stood out the most in key areas and against the rest of the league?
NFL
Yardbarker

Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to the Bears

The Bengals' lost to the Bears 20-17 on Sunday afternoon. It was an ugly game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate. The Bengals' offense struggled throughout the game. They only ran 55 total plays. Joe Burrow and the starting five offensive linemen were on the field for...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears, Bengals NFL Week 2 Keys and Predictions

3 keys for Bears to beat Bengals and final score prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears had a bunch of ugly plays in Week 1 against the Rams, from busted coverages to 4th-down failures, and ended up getting blown out 34-14. But it wasn’t all bad. The offense moved the ball well throughout the game, converting 24 first downs. David Montgomery looked like a beast, and Justin Fields was equally impressive in his limited playing time.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Winners from Week 2 vs Bengals

The Chicago Bears were able to hold on and win their first game of the season versus the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 20-17. It was another one of those “win ugly” games, but the defense played strong in the clutch and the offense did enough to put the game away late.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals' loss to Bears raises questions about Zac Taylor as a playcaller

CHICAGO -- By the time the Cincinnati Bengals brought Soldier Field to an uneasy silence, it was too late. The visitors had played too poorly for too long to avoid a 20-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. In the end, a couple of late touchdowns weren’t enough to gloss over an otherwise lackluster offensive showing.
NFL

