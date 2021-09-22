CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Week 3 Power Rankings Roundup

By Todd Karpovich
 5 days ago
The Ravens moved up in the various Power Rankings with a 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Here's a roundup:

This week: 5. Last week: 10

Comment: "The Ravens have dealt with a staggering number of injuries early, but I trust John Harbaugh’s team to overcome whatever obstacles it faces more than I’d trust most squads. They’ve played two wild toss-up games, which resulted in a frustrating loss and a signature win. I don’t think they’ll blitz their way through most of the season like they did in 2019, but after proving they can beat the Chiefs in September, everyone should know they are one of the few AFC teams that could topple them in January."

This Week: 9; Previous: 10

Comment: "The Ravens added wide receivers in the draft (27th overall pick Rashod Bateman) and in free agency (Sammy Watkins), but Brown has become a legitimate No. 1 target. Teams have crowded the middle to take away tight end Mark Andrews as an option, and Lamar Jackson has responded by getting the ball more to the outside and into the arms of Brown. His 182 yards receiving ranks 10th in the NFL -- more than DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs. Perhaps Brown's production shouldn't be a surprise. Dating back to Week 12 of last season, Brown has caught eight touchdown passes in his past eight games. No one in the NFL has more."

This Week: 3; Previous: 7

Comment: "Lamar Jackson reminded the football world on Sunday night there's nobody quite like him, and his utter uniqueness is what makes the Ravens capable of beating anyone. The former MVP willed his short-handed team to a thrilling 36-35 comeback win over the defending conference champion Chiefs, who were shut out 12-0 in the game's final quarter. Jackson seemed to do it all, but he did have some help: The defensive hero was rookie first-round pick Odafe Oweh, whose forced fumble and recovery late in the fourth quarter halted a seemingly preordained game-winning drive by Kansas City and set the stage for Baltimore's gutsy fourth-and-1 conversion to seal the game. The Ravens are in business."

This Week: 9; Previous: 11

Comment: "That was an impressive victory over the Chiefs, a team that had their number in recent years. The offense looked great, but the defense needs to be better."

This Week: 8; Previous: 12

Comment: "The Ravens were looking at starting 0-2 from a weird overtime game and a last-second loss to the Chiefs after a great comeback. A loss Sunday night would have been devastating but rookie Odafe Oweh knocked loose a fumble and recovered it. It's way too early to say that saved the Ravens' season, but it might turn out to be true."

