Marita Buck, Daughter of Sandra Buck Yantz passed away September 18th, 2021. Born in Pennsylvania May 28th, 1980. She leaves behind three beautiful daughters, Ariana Harris, Dalila Harris , Hannah Beam and her two little angels, grand babies Freya and Bentley. Marita was a loving mom and mamaw, she was loved by everyone, her beautiful smile lit up the room. She was a loved employee of Ritescreen, Elizabethton Tn. Celebration of Life Saturday September 25th.