CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJFkI_0c4NbHzH00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have identified a man who was found shot to death in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers were called to an apartment complex near N.E. 13th St. and Walnut Ave. following a shooting.

Mom alleges daughters were attacked in Norman High School, claims it could have been prevented

When police got to the scene, they found 64-year-old Albert Thompson dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Norman High School#The Homicide Tip Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

944
Followers
368
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy