CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'This is the year': Tyler Boyd believes Bengals have the talent to win in Pittsburgh

Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clock is ticking for the Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Tyler Boyd to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Boyd is one of the Bengals’ oldest and most experienced players now and he wasn’t even on the team the last time it happened in 2015. It’s significant for Boyd because he grew up 25 minutes outside of Heinz Field in Clairton, Penn. and is one of the best players to come out of the University of Pittsburgh. Boyd did get a win over his hometown team last year when the Bengals defeated the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium, but needs no reminder he has yet to win in Pittsburgh.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Veteran Defensive Lineman After Seahawks Trade

Prior to acquiring a player via trade on Friday, the Steelers‘ 53-man roster was finalized. But with the new addition, the organization had to waive a player to get back down to the 53-man limit. The Steelers waived defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on Friday. Mondeaux played in 11 games and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Heinz Field#Penn#Pitt Boyd
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
FanSided

JuJu Smith-Schuster gives off Antonio Brown vibes with IG live (Video)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went on Instagram Live after the team’s 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Pittsburgh Steelers were given zero chance against the Buffalo Bills, whom many projected to be the favorites to win the AFC championship this season. However, the Steelers got the last laugh thanks to a stellar showing from the defense, walking out of Orchard Park, NY with a 23-16 victory.
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
NFL
USA Today

Bengals' win over Steelers last year helped recruit free agents like Mike Hilton

A year ago, the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on prime time, a game that infamously featured Vonn Bell popping JuJu Smith-Schuster in a legendary moment. And future free agents kept that in mind when deciding to sign with the Bengals this offseason. Take new starting corner Chidobe...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction and Preview

A pair of 1-1 AFC North teams face off as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Last year, these two split their meetings with the home team winning each. The Steelers won 36-10 in mid-November with the Bengals drawing even with a 27-17 victory on "Monday Night Football" to close out in Week 15. That win snapped Pittsburgh's 11-game winning streak in the series. Ben Roethlisberger was in fine form in the first meeting, throwing four touchdown passes, while Ryan Finley (who was traded to Houston this offseason but later released) was at the helm for Cincinnati's upset victory.
NFL
chatsports.com

Week 3 in Pittsburgh is pivotal for long-term direction of the Bengals

Not likely, but the picture of what that team is for said year starts really coming into focus. Right now, the Cincinnati Bengals have showed us they are a middle-of-the-pack team in the league, with glimpses of having both great fortitude and the propensity to make familiar, maddening mistakes. After...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Catches seven passes

Boyd hauled in seven of his nine targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bears. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins caught six of his team-high 10 targets for 60 yards and a TD and rookie Ja'Marr Chase caught two of his four targets for 54 yards and a TD. It was a decent PPR bounce-back effort for Boyd, who caught three of his four targets for 32 yards in Week 1. The slot man should see decent volume more often than not and will look to keep the pace next weekend when the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh.
NFL
wkrq.com

Bengals Fall and Look Ahead To Pittsburgh – Lindsay Patterson

I think we will look back on Sunday and it say, “what if” and missed opportunities. With less than 3 minutes to go the Bengals found themselves in a game the offense had no business being in. Defensively the unit has been strong since camp and they are showing up...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Bengals and the ‘Nati

The Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend at Heinz Field. Members of Steeler Nation have a long history of hatred and disrespect for the “Bungles” and for some reason has extended to the Queen City. Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time it’s a look at Steelers favorites.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/23): Returning to Pittsburgh

Naturally, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, like he seems to be every week, is on the injury report and since it is his left pectoral muscle that was hurt Sunday and not his throwing pec no one is going to be surprised when Roethlisberger draws his 35th start against Cincinnati as he tries to prevent losing his fifth game at home against them.
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals at Steelers: Defense Could Reign Supreme on Sunday in Pittsburgh

The Bengals visit Pittsburgh Sunday for their first AFC North matchup of the season. Heinz Field has not been friendly to Cincinnati as the Steelers have won five straight and 8-of-10 matchups against the Bengals on their home field. Pittsburgh has dominated the series, going 67-36 overall, including two playoff...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy