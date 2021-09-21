Brian Ivan Rivera Sanchez
Brian Ivan Rivera Sanchez, 22, of Marble Falls, passed away September 11, 2021. Family and Friends will gather for Visitation at Family Residence, Tuesday, September 21st from 4:00 PM until 11:00 PM, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Christian Funeral Mass will be held at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Wednesday, September 22nd at 11:00 AM with Father Pedro Garcia presiding. Christian Burial following Mass at Marble Falls Cemetery.www.elgincourier.com
Comments / 0