NEW YORK – Roche said on Wednesday that three of its molecular respiratory panels have received CE marking and have been launched in countries accepting the CE mark. The PCR-based tests simultaneously detect and differentiate between common respiratory pathogens. One test is for influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus; one is for adenovirus, human metapneumovirus, and enterovirus/rhinovirus; and the third is for parainfluenza 1, 2, 3, and 4.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO