Opinion: Don’t blame feminists for low male enrollment

By Batoul Saleh
Washington Square News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew studies show lower male enrollment in universities, which can be attributed to anti-college rhetoric directed toward young men. Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported on this year’s National Student Clearinghouse study, which revealed data regarding the decline of male enrollment in universities. The most apparent data points showed that men account for more than three-fourths of pandemic-driven dropouts. Overall, U.S. colleges and universities reported 1.5 million fewer students than they did five years ago, with men accounting for 71% of the decline. NYU reflects this general trend, maintaining a ratio of 57% female to 43% male as of fall 2020.

