Opinion: Don’t blame feminists for low male enrollment

Recently, students have directed much of their anger about the condition of dining halls against student workers. These workers (many of whom are my friends, who are already paid low wages and required to work long hours) do not deserve any of the frustration being directed at them. While this unfortunate situation demonstrates the socioeconomic disparities at Cornell, it can also show the need for solidarity among students, especially with our working peers.

ITHACA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO