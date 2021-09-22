Homecoming traditions step outside the norm

After a year of virtual socializing, Orange County Public Schools high school students are easing back to normalcy with a new take on a beloved tradition. All 2021 homecoming plans will take place outdoors, as mandated by Orange County Public Schools. But decisions on event locations and theming remain in the hands of each school. The decision is generally guided by schools’ respective Student Government Associations. Each student body votes to narrow down ideas for the theming and venue, with the final vote conducted among SGA leadership.