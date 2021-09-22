CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Homecoming traditions step outside the norm

By Jim Carchidi
orangeobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of virtual socializing, Orange County Public Schools high school students are easing back to normalcy with a new take on a beloved tradition. All 2021 homecoming plans will take place outdoors, as mandated by Orange County Public Schools. But decisions on event locations and theming remain in the hands of each school. The decision is generally guided by schools’ respective Student Government Associations. Each student body votes to narrow down ideas for the theming and venue, with the final vote conducted among SGA leadership.

www.orangeobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windermere, FL
Government
City
Christmas, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
Orange County, FL
Education
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
City
Windermere, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Seaworld Orlando#Hoco#Windermere High Sga#Kraken#Horizon High#Ocoee High#Ocoee Knight

Comments / 0

Community Policy