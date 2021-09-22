CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

John David Lewis

By Chuck Vipperman/Star-Tribune
chathamstartribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn David Lewis, 88, of Danville, Va., died unexpectedly from complications of COVID-19, on Monday, September 20, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Danville. Mr. Lewis was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on May 20, 1933, a son of the late Charles Cabel Lewis and the late Myrtle Simmons Lewis. He lived all of his life in the Danville area where he worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. After retiring from the postal service, he owned and operated Bill’s Dinner in Chatham, Va. He was a veteran who proudly served his country for four years in the United States Navy. He was a member of Forest Lawn Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed deer hunting, playing bridge, and traveling with his fellow camping club members. He was also an archery enthusiast, winning several tournaments over the years.

www.chathamstartribune.com

