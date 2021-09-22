CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide's car

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian police say the car of a top aide to the country’s president came under heavy gunfire, seriously wounding the driver.

The national police said more than 10 bullets were fired Wednesday at the car of Serhiy Shefir, first assistant to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Authorities said Shefir was not hurt, but did not clarify if he was in the car at the time of the shooting in a village on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

No arrests have been made.

Zelenskyy, who is in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly, said he would return to the country urgently after his speech.

“Frankly, I don't know who is behind this,” Zelenskyy said, but suggested the shooting was connected with government efforts to weaken the power of the country's wealthy oligarchs.

“This does not in any way affect the course that I took with my team to change, to bring the economy out of the shadows, to fight against criminals, with large, influential financial groups,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ukraine president Zelensky's top aide is targeted in assassination attempt as gunmen with 'automatic weapons' fire at his car seriously injuring his driver

The chief aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was today targeted in an assassination attempt when his car came under fire, the country's interior minister said. Gunmen armed with automatic weapons fired at Serhiy Shefir's car near the village of Lesnyky, just south of the capital Kiev, leaving the driver seriously injured, Anton Gerashchenko said.
EUROPE
International Business Times

Gunmen Target Ukraine President Aide In 'Assassination Attempt'

Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons on a car carrying a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, in what officials said was an attempted assassination in response to his crackdown on oligarchs. Sergiy Shefir, a 57-year-old former scriptwriter and longtime associate of comedian-turned-politician Zelensky, was reported to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whbl.com

Zelenskiy aide: attempt on my life aimed to scare Ukraine’s leadership

KYIV (Reuters) – Serhiy Shefir, a top aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said an assassination attempt against him on Wednesday was designed to frighten the Ukrainian leadership. “I have not conducted any cases that would have caused aggression. I think this is intimidation,” Shefir told a joint news briefing...
POLITICS
AFP

Car bomb kills 8 near Somalia's presidential palace: police

A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia's presidential palace Saturday, killing eight people, police said, as the Al-Shabaab jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack. The radical Islamist Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for Saturday's bombing in a brief statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Economy#Shooting
NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
65K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy