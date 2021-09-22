Terry Lyn Bailey, 76, of Callands died Tues. Sept. 21 at his home. Born April 13th, 1945, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Willard Leon Bailey and Heloise Watson Bailey. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Dynasty Lynn Dalton, four brothers, Leon Bailey, Timothy “Tim” Bailey, Donald Bailey, and Thomas “Tom” Bailey, and one sister Mary Sheila Hughes. Mr. Bailey really enjoyed playing golf, gardening, tinkering, and spending time with family. He worked in construction work until his health declined. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Rigney Bailey of the residence, one daughter Tammy Bailey (Kenny), one son Terry Lee Bailey, and wife Charlotte, two grandsons Darrell Dalton and Kevin Dalton, and two great grandchildren Kara Dalton and Declan Dalton, two sisters, Virginia Gay Hines of Dry Fork, and Betty Myers of Hurt, one sister-in-law JoAnn Bailey of Gretna, and his fur baby Blackie.