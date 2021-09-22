Out and About: 7 things to do in and around Petaluma. The 30th annual nonprofit, multi-cultural, internationally-renowned Cotati Accordion Festival will take place on Sept. 25 and 26, 9:30 a.m.to 8 p.m. in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati (8189 La Plaza). The two-day event will showcase an array of popular favorites including Cory Pesaturo and Sourdough Slim, Sergei Teleshev and his daughter Maria, and Junk Parlor, Hernandez Hideaway and Cullann’s Hounds. $21 for a one day ticket at the gate. $29 for a two day ticket at the gate, Find out more at CotatiFest.com.