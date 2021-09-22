CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petaluma, CA

7 things to do in and around Petaluma

By Lendgo
Petaluma 360
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut and About: 7 things to do in and around Petaluma. The 30th annual nonprofit, multi-cultural, internationally-renowned Cotati Accordion Festival will take place on Sept. 25 and 26, 9:30 a.m.to 8 p.m. in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati (8189 La Plaza). The two-day event will showcase an array of popular favorites including Cory Pesaturo and Sourdough Slim, Sergei Teleshev and his daughter Maria, and Junk Parlor, Hernandez Hideaway and Cullann’s Hounds. $21 for a one day ticket at the gate. $29 for a two day ticket at the gate, Find out more at CotatiFest.com.

www.petaluma360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petaluma, CA
Society
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Cotati, CA
Local
California Government
Petaluma, CA
Government
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#7 Things#Antique#Halloween#Guitar Magazine#Asherbelsky Com#Sebastianitheatre Com#Petalumadowntown Com#Outdoor Book Sale#Library

Comments / 0

Community Policy