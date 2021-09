Brian Brooks lives on 10 acres in Paulding County. He’s in a club only 3 miles down the road, but he still hunts his property and runs cameras on it. He didn’t have any photos of any big bucks on his property, but his neighbor, Lloyd Cline, did have several good bucks on his cameras. However, one of the bucks had been missing, not appearing on any cameras, for about three weeks. Brian found out why.