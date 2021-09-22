CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Dog found abandoned in Everett

By Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
Dog found abandoned in Everett (Everett Police Animal Control)

EVERETT, Mass. — Everett Police Animal Control is looking for information after a dog was found abandoned Tuesday.

Police were called to Florence Street Park on Tuesday for a report of suspicious activity involving a dog.

According to police, the caller went back to check on the dog and saw the dog being tied up and someone running away from the scene.

An officer arrived on scene and kept the pup safe and gave her water until Animal Control arrived.

Officials say she has no chip and was wearing a red harness.

Anyone with information should call (617)-387-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

SolYMarrr
5d ago

Why look for the owner? Clearly they cannot have the dog. Are you looking to return the dog or force the owner to try something a bit more desperate next time?

