Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy To Michael K. Williams

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K. Williams did not win an Emmy on Sunday (Sept. 19) but Tobia Menzies dedicated his Emmy to the late actor. Menzies, 47, was awarded for his portrayal of Prince Philip in The Crown in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, which is the same category Williams was nominated for his performance as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Williams was considered a frontrunner before his sudden death earlier this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Tobias Menzies
Person
Prince Philip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#British Royal Family
Comments / 0

