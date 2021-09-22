Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy To Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams did not win an Emmy on Sunday (Sept. 19) but Tobia Menzies dedicated his Emmy to the late actor. Menzies, 47, was awarded for his portrayal of Prince Philip in The Crown in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, which is the same category Williams was nominated for his performance as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Williams was considered a frontrunner before his sudden death earlier this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.blackchronicle.com
