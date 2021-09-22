CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

By DAVID McHUGH
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAtzA_0c4NYFFm00
Europe Climate Change FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 file photo, a woman runs across a bridge with the European Central Bank in background in Frankfurt, Germany. The European Central Bank's first climate stress test, published Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, shows high risks for of loan defaults for banks in fire-plagued southern Europe and argues that an earlier and orderly shift to greener energy will have costs that hit manufacturing, mining and electric utilities _ but pay off for the economy over the long run. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) (Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank's first climate stress test shows higher risks of loan defaults for banks in fire-plagued southern Europe and argues that an earlier and orderly shift to greener energy may have costs — but pay off for the economy over the long run.

The bank warned that its two more negative scenarios — a hasty effort to catch up to the problem or simply doing nothing — risked much higher costs and losses in economic output, especially further in to the stress test's 30-year time frame.

The stress test published Wednesday compiled data gathered on more than 4 million companies worldwide and 1,600 banks in the 19-country eurozone where the ECB sets monetary policy. It probed the impact on economic output and bank finances under three scenarios: an orderly transition where measures to limit emissions are taking in time, a disorderly scenario where measures are taken late, and a final “hot house world” scenario where things stay as they are.

The broad takeaway was that an orderly and swift transition “to minimize costs and maximize benefits outweighs short-term cost of transition to zero-carbon economy over the medium to long-term.” It called a more aggressive approach to energy transition “a golden opportunity” because the long-term advantages outweigh the initial costs.

It warned that firms located in regions most exposed to changes in weather could face severe and frequent natural disasters, which would affect their creditworthiness. Such risks are unevenly distributed in Europe, with northern regions more prone to floods and southern countries more exposed to heat stress and wildfires. And the costs of the transition would hit industries such as coal mining and electricity generation that emit large amounts of greenhouse gases — and potentially their bank creditors whose finances would suffer if the loans or bonds aren't paid back.

In 2050, the likelihood of corporate loan defaults would be 8% higher in the hot house scenario than in an orderly transition for an average loan portfolio, but 30% more likely for the most vulnerable banks.

The test had a strong focus on banks and the risk that climate change might increase credit defaults. The European economy depends on banks as the main source of finance for firms, in contrast to the U.S. where financial markets play a bigger role. The climate findings will be used for a further climate stress test of banks next year by the ECB's bank supervisory arm.

The study found that risks to bank balance sheets from the costs of transition to green energy were evenly distributed across the eurozone.

The risks of default from climate change itself, in the form of bad weather and natural disasters, were more concentrated in the banks of southern European countries such as Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain and Malta. The Greek share of bank loans exposed to high physical risk, that is, the possibility that borrowers would be hit by fire or flood and not pay, was over 90%. High physical risk was defined as probability of over 1% that a borrower would suffer such an event in any given year.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany embarks on tricky search for post-Merkel government

Germany is embarking on a potentially lengthy search for its next government after the center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc in an election that failed to set a clear direction for Europe's biggest economy under a new leader.Leaders of the parties in the newly elected parliament were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel's Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election, and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties.Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz who pulled his party out of a...
POLITICS
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
energy.gov

Secretary Granholm Pursues Global Climate Action, Clean Energy Jobs at Ministerial with 24 Eastern and Central European Countries

Secretary Granholm Pursues Global Climate Action, Clean Energy Jobs at Ministerial with 24 Eastern and Central European Countries. During Poland Visit, Secretary Granholm Re-launched the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation, Energized Bilateral Relationships. WARSAW, POLAND – From Wednesday, September 22nd to Friday, September 24th, U.S. Secretary of Energy...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of German Election; Evergrande, Central Banks in Focus

LONDON — European stocks were trading lower on Friday as investors reacted to central bank policy decisions and monitored developments surrounding China Evergrande Group. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was around 0.8% lower during early afternoon trade, with all major bourses and most sectors in negative territory. In Asia, stocks in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Central Bank#Climate Change
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Southern European banks set for climate hit, ECB study shows

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Banks in southern Europe are set to be among the hardest hit if climate change is not mitigated as their clients are most exposed to natural hazards such as wildfires, a European Central Bank study showed on Wednesday. The ECB has run simulations on more than 1,600...
ENVIRONMENT
techstartups.com

Italian Payments Giant Nexi Says it’s Working With the European Central Bank on Digital Euro Currency

In May, the U.S. Federal Reserve bank announced the plan to launch five U.S. central bank digital currency pilots over the next 12 months as part of its Digital Dollar Project effort (DDP). The news came almost a year after the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) partnered on a research effort focused on central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
PERSONAL FINANCE
Agriculture Online

Crop yields seen dropping without climate action – report

The planet could be struck by a wave of “unprecedented” crop failures in the next 20 years if global greenhouse gas emissions continue as usual, according to a recent report released by Chatham House that examines the compounding threats posed by climate change. The London-based policy institute published its findings...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
albuquerqueexpress.com

Axis Bank commits to positive climate action

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, announced a series of commitments aligned to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), supporting India's commitments under the Paris Agreement. As part of its commitments, the Bank has set a target of incremental lending Rs. 30,000 crore over the next 5 years, under Wholesale Banking towards pertinent sectors included in itsAxis Bank has now become the first financial institution in India to have set up a standalone Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Committee at the Board level, underscoring the Bank's strong intent to adopting ESG as a strategic driver for the organization's plans and performance. The Bank has also established an ESG Steering Committee at the Management level, comprising senior business leaders to champion ESG integration across the organization.
ADVOCACY
washingtonnewsday.com

Tapering by central banks is on the horizon.

Tapering by central banks is on the horizon. That is the topic that central bankers are debating as they consider when to dismantle the huge economic stimulus measures put in place last year to avoid a pandemic-induced Great Depression. “It is unavoidable that monetary and fiscal support be withdrawn. “The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Central Bank fest

In terms of central bank meetings, the week ahead is one of the busiest. No fewer than 13 central banks hold policy meetings, divided between six major and seven emerging markets. While the significance of US monetary policy for the world makes the FOMC meeting a highlight, it is Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, that will steal the march, becoming the first high-income country to lift rates since the pandemic struck.
BUSINESS
pymnts

World Bank Nixes Business Climate Report After Probe Finds Corruption

The World Bank has done away with a well-known report that rated the business environment of countries after an investigation showed senior bank management had pressured staff to change data that affected China and other nations’ rankings, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. The bank released reports Thursday (Sept. 16)...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy