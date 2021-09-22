Entain shares surge for second day on increased DraftKings offer for MGM partner

MGM Resorts’ show of strength raises numerous possibilities but DraftKings’ acquisition of SBTech highlights numerous issues. DraftKings’ offer for Entain came as a surprise but hardly a shock. The US market is driving consolidation of an industry that was already consolidating fairly quickly. At this rate, there will not be many large independent European betting and gaming companies. They will all be swallowed up by the US megacorps as they acquire the technology and expertise needed [...]

GAMBLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO