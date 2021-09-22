CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entain shares surge for second day on increased DraftKings offer for MGM partner

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Entain shares surge for a second day on Wednesday on the London stock market as the sports-betting company disclosed that DraftKings increased its offer.

