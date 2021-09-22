CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Chief Briscoe Appointed Interim Fire Chief

iop.net
 5 days ago

The City of Isle of Palms has named veteran fire chief Ken Briscoe to lead the Isle of Palms Fire Department until a permanent fire chief is named. After a thorough search, City Administrator Desiree Fragoso made a recommendation to the Isle of Palms City Council to name Ken Briscoe as Interim Fire Chief. Council gave concurrence to the recommendation and unanimously voted to appoint Briscoe as Interim Fire Chief effective September 23, 2021.

www.iop.net

The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
