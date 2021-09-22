Chief Briscoe Appointed Interim Fire Chief
The City of Isle of Palms has named veteran fire chief Ken Briscoe to lead the Isle of Palms Fire Department until a permanent fire chief is named. After a thorough search, City Administrator Desiree Fragoso made a recommendation to the Isle of Palms City Council to name Ken Briscoe as Interim Fire Chief. Council gave concurrence to the recommendation and unanimously voted to appoint Briscoe as Interim Fire Chief effective September 23, 2021.www.iop.net
Comments / 0